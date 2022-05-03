5 charged after fentanyl, meth seized during drug investigation: Regina police

Five people are facing charges after fentanyl and methamphetamine were discovered as part of a two-month-long drug trafficking investigation by Regina police.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said the primary suspect of an investigation was located in a vehicle on April 29.

Police followed the suspect vehicle east of Regina near Balgonie and deployed a spike belt to stop it.

After the vehicle came to a halt, members of the SWAT and canine teams conducted a vehicle stop and removed five people without incident.

Inside, police discovered a .223 assault rifle, an over-capacity .223 magazine and a non-functioning taser. Eight grams of fentanyl and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine were also found in the vehicle.

An additional 54 grams of fentanyl were found on one of the suspects.

Four individuals from Regina and one from Calgary, Alta., are facing charges related to drug trafficking and weapons possession, as a result of the investigation.

All five people appeared in Provincial Court on May 2.

Police said the Street Gang Unit and the Drug Unit assisted with the investigation.