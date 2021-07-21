5 children taken to hospital in Victoria after eating THC gummies

Police are reminding people to store their cannabis products safely after five children under the age of 10 were taken to hospital in Victoria.

Police were called to Victoria General Hospital on Friday where all five children were admitted after their parents noticed they were acting strangely at a barbecue.

The children’s parents discovered the kids had found a bag of cannabis-infused candy while playing in a room and ate its contents.

The bag of “Stoner Patch” watermelon gummies contained 500 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

The parents immediately called 911 and the children were transported to hospital where they were observed and eventually released, Victoria police said in a statement Wednesday.

Police are not recommending charges but are recommending that cannabis users secure cannabis products out of the reach of children.