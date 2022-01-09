5 cool outdoor activities you have to try this winter

If you're itching to get moving this winter, there are some fun and unique activities that CTV News Ottawa's multi-skilled journalists have highlighted recently that you just have to try.

These activities are family-friendly and safe. Be sure to check the COVID-19 restrictions in your area before you head out and have fun!

A full list of Quebec restrictions can be found here. A full list of Ontario restrictions can be found here.

ICE STOCK

It's a bit like curling and a bit like bocce ball, but it's a sport all of its own.

Ice stock is a winter sport that is popular in Europe and is gaining in popularity here in Canada. It's played by tossing stones down the ice toward a puck-like target.

In the Kingston area, a local club is headed to the world championships next month to represent Canada on the world stage in Italy.

You can find out more from the Canadian Ice Stock Federation.

And check out Kimberley Johnson's story here.

WINTER PATIOS

It may be the dead of winter, but there's something Canadian about still gathering outside around a warm fire and sharing a meal.

If you're the outdoorsy type already, you may want to try a winter patio. Restaurants across the region are adapting to closed dining rooms by offering an outdoor dining experience with the help of fire pits, heat lamps and more.

CTV's Dylan Dyson looked at some patios in winter-loving Calabogie, Ont., while CTV's Jackie Perez got a look at an outdoor patio setup in Ottawa this week.

SKATING TRAILS

There are plenty of ice rinks to skate on around Ottawa—which will soon require reservations—but if you're in the mood for a more picturesque setting, there are tree-lined skating trails that might suit your fancy.

Located just outside of Metcalfe in a place called York's Corners, the RiverOak Skating Trail is filled with winter fun where you can skate through the woods. CTV's Peter Szperling took a look recently.

Meanwhile, the enchanting and peaceful Patinage en Forêt, in Lac-Des-Loups, Que., located about 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa, offers skating through a dense landscape of spruce and balsam trees. CTV's Tyler Fleming laced up for a skate through the trees.

MINIATURE GNOME HUNT

A treasure hunt may be a year-round activity, but this winter, there are miniature gnomes popping up all over Ottawa that you can try to find.

You could find one with help from the creator’s Instagram account, @findinggnomey.

They're about the size of a Loonie. They can be found all over town, from Kanata to Orléans, and in Barrhaven and Stittsville.

You can read CTV's Peter Szperling story about the mysterious gnomes and their equally enigmatic creator here.

KICKSLEDDING

It's a Finnish take on sledding. Kicksleds are becoming a popular activity this winter.

The sleds feature a wooden chair on the front and long skis on the bottom, with a handle on top. One person stands at the back kicking to move the sled, and another can ride on the chair.

Mad River Paddling Co. in Calabogie, Ont. says they received three new kicksleds for rent over the holiday break and have already ordered more stock.

CTV's Dylan Dyson gave them a try recently. You can see his story here.

