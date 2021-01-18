Five employees of the Goderich salt mine have tested positive for COVID-19.

Compass Minerals, the company that runs the mine, says it is conducting vigorous contact tracing to identify any other employees that may need go into isolation due to potential exposure.

“As an essential business, we have been closely monitoring the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the region and will continue to follow the numerous protocols we enacted roughly 10 months ago, such as staggered shift times and restricted crew sizes to enable social distancing, mandatory mask requirements, temperature testing and increased professional sanitation of high-traffic areas. The health and safety of our employees is and will remain our primary focus,” says a Compass Minerals spokesperson.

Huron-Perth added 51 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, pushing the region over 1000 cumulative cases.

The case surge includes outbreaks at ten long term care/retirement homes in Huron-Perth.

The worst outbreak is at Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Home in Listowel, where there are 46 resident and 19 staff cases, for a total of 65 cases.