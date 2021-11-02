5 COVID-19 deaths, 107 new cases reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with five additional deaths.

A total of 859 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 222 patients currently in hospital related to COVID-19, including 48 in intensive care. Of the 222 patients, 154, or 69.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated. Additionally, 26 residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

As of Tuesday, 1,829 cases are considered active, following 225 new recoveries.

Of the new cases, 68, or 63.5 per cent, are unvaccinated, while four are partially vaccinated and 35 are fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (three), North West (12), North Central (two), North East (two), Saskatoon (29), Central West (one), Central East (11), Regina (22), South Central (four) and South East (three) zones. An additional nine cases are pending location information.

The seven day average of daily new cases is 185, or 15.4 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,670,748 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 940 from Monday. There are 798,369 residents fully vaccinated.