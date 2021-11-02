5 COVID-19 deaths, 107 new cases reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with five additional deaths.
A total of 859 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
There are 222 patients currently in hospital related to COVID-19, including 48 in intensive care. Of the 222 patients, 154, or 69.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated. Additionally, 26 residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.
As of Tuesday, 1,829 cases are considered active, following 225 new recoveries.
Of the new cases, 68, or 63.5 per cent, are unvaccinated, while four are partially vaccinated and 35 are fully vaccinated.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (three), North West (12), North Central (two), North East (two), Saskatoon (29), Central West (one), Central East (11), Regina (22), South Central (four) and South East (three) zones. An additional nine cases are pending location information.
The seven day average of daily new cases is 185, or 15.4 per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,670,748 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 940 from Monday. There are 798,369 residents fully vaccinated.
-
-
Downtown Ottawa businesses pivot as federal office towers remain emptyLocal business owners in downtown Ottawa, who have relied for years on the traffic from federal government workers, are finding themselves planning for a future without them.
-
CUPE NB strike forces cancellation of medical appointments and proceduresHorizon Health is reporting that 1,408 appointments or procedures, along with 35 surgeries, were cancelled Tuesday in the province of New Brunswick as a result of the ongoing labour dispute.
-
Roughriders remain optimistic as injury bug bitesAfter clinching a playoff spot on the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders control their own destiny.
-
Tribute with a tap: Legion hopes fast-pay machines will boost annual poppy campaignThe Royal Canadian Legion's annual campaign is in full swing, and this year includes the addition of a number of tap-and-go machines at some distribution sites.
-
First snowfall of the season for Waterloo RegionYou may have noticed something different falling from sky Tuesday afternoon, as Waterloo Region experienced its first snowfall of the season.
-
UCP provincial police push causing 'stress and strain' on Alberta RCMP: Commanding OfficerA government effort to replace the Alberta RCMP with a provincial police force is having a negative impact on officers and civilian employees, the force's commander said Tuesday.
-
Report calls for Canada 150 rink to be replaced in Gananoque, Ont. one year after constructionIt was supposed to be a big coup for a small town: Gananoque, Ont., winning the Canada 150 rink after it was taken down from Parliament Hill. But the rink's construction has major problems and residents are worried about who will pay to fix it.
-
U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign.