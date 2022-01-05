5 COVID-19 outbreaks declared at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island

On Wednesday, Island Health declared five new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.

Three outbreaks are located in Victoria, and two are active in Nanaimo.

In Victoria, outbreaks have been declared at Aberdeen Hospital, Glenwarren Lodge, and Selkirk Seniors Village.

At Aberdeen Hospital, three residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Island Health.

The outbreak has only been declared in the Lansdowne Unit of the facility at this time.

Meanwhile, at Glenwarren Lodge, seven staff members and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Island Health says the outbreak is limited to the first floor of the building at this time.

At Selkirk Seniors Village, six staff members and one resident have tested positive for the illness.

The outbreak has only been declared for the third floor of the facility as of Wednesday.

NANAIMO OUTBREAKS

In Nanaimo, outbreaks were declared at Kiwanis Village Lodge and Eden Gardens.

Three staff members and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kiwanis Village, according to Island Health.

The outbreak has only been declared for the first floor of the facility at this time, says the health authority.

At Eden Gardens, three staff members and one resident have tested positive for the illness.

The outbreak is so far limited to the Cypress Unit on the second floor of the building as of Wednesday.

NEXT STEPS

Island Health says specific responses to each outbreak vary by care home, with some being privately owned and others being run by the health authority.

Some outbreak responses have been implemented at all care homes, however.

Those shared responses include: limiting staff movement whenever possible, no admissions or transfers to affected units at this time, and no congregate dining or group activities permitted for residents in affected units during the outbreak.

Island Health says "enhanced screening" for all staff members and residents for symptoms of COVID-19 is underway, and further COVID-19 testing will be completed as determined by relevant medical health officers.

"During this time, Island Health will support the sites to take any further actions required and answer questions from staff, residents and family members," said the health authority Wednesday.

Last week COVID-19 outbreaks were also declared at Amica Douglas House long-term care home in Victoria, and at the Victoria General Hospital's general medicine unit.