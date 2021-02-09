Saskatchewan reported five more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, in addition 80 new cases.

There are 2,026 cases active in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 203 or 16.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

One of the latest COVID-19 related deaths was a person in their 60s from the Far Northwest, two were over 80 in the North Central zone, one was over 80 in Saskatoon and another was over 80 in the Southeast.

The new cases are located in Far Northwest (five), Far Northeast (seven), Northwest (13), North Central (seven), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (34), Central West (two), Central East (five), Regina (four) and South Central (one) zones. One case has pending location details.

There were 253 new recoveries reported on Tuesday.

There are 206 Saskatchewan residents in hospital, including 26 in ICU.

VACCINES DELIVERY

There were 1,252 vaccines administered in Saskatchewan on Monday. There have been 44,521 doses of the vaccine administered to date.

The latest vaccines were administered in the Far Northwest (294), Far North Central (11), Far Northeast (162), Northwest (75), Northeast (242), North Central (72), Central West (381), Southeast (15). The province found an extra 282 doses of the vaccine were administered from Jan. 22 to Feb. 6.

SASK. TO ANNOUNCE NEXT PHASE OF VACCINE ROLLOUT TUESDAY

Saskatchewan is preparing to announce details on Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan on Tuesday.

Premier Scott Moe made that announcement on Monday at the Municipalities of Saskatchewan’s annual convention, which is being hosted virtually this year due to the pandemic.

"You’ll see a vaccine plan that is age-based, a plan that will have some allowance – small allowances – for some groups to be prioritized," Moe said. READ MORE.