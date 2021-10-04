5 COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 445 more cases reported
Saskatchewan reported 445 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with five additional deaths related to the virus.
Of the new infections, 86 per cent were individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
There are 4,635 active cases in the province on Monday, down slightly from Sunday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 450, or 38 per 100,000 people. Monday’s seven-day average rose slightly from Sunday’s 37 per 100,000 people.
The province reported 523 new recoveries.
New cases are located in the Far North West (14), Far North Central (one), Far North East (18), North West (39), North Central (35), North East (16), Saskatoon (116), Central West (six), Central East (29), Regina (90), South West (26), South Central (seven) and South East (33) zones and fifteen new cases have pending residence details.
There are 325 COVID-19 patients in hospital in the province, of those patients 75 are in the ICU, with 36 in Saskatoon and 17 in Regina.
Seventy-six per cent of the 325 people in hospital were not fully vaccinated.
The province reported an additional 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Monday. There are 742,390 residents in the province who are fully vaccinated.
