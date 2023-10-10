5 days left to golf at Riverside, Victoria Golf Courses
City-owned golf courses are winding down for the season, but players still have a chance to get out for a few more days.
Rundle Golf Course closed for the season on Monday, but Riverside and Victoria Golf Courses will remain open until Oct. 15.
The city says the Victoria Golf Course Driving Range will also remain open with reduced hours of operation until the end of the month, weather permitting.
Starting Oct. 15, the driving range will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"As the season draws to a close, our staff will be hard at work preparing the greens for winter to ensure our courses are safe and fun for Edmontonians next year," said Edmonton municipal golf courses supervisor Michael Duerr in a Tuesday news release.
More information is available on the city's website.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.
-
COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots officially become available in Sask.For many, getting a flu shot is simply part of a yearly routine. Now, the latest COVID-19 vaccination booster can be added to that procedure.
-
Calgary Flames Foundation phasing in 50/50 program additions this seasonThe next time you catch a Flames game, maybe you'll want to pick up tickets for the 50/50 raffle?
-
Man arrested after alleged standoff with police tactical team in LethbridgeA report of a domestic assault turned into a job for the Lethbridge police tactical team this past Sunday.
-
Free For All Walls festival ends as artists complete 53 murals across WindsorMuralists and graffiti artist from the global art community put their final touches on their work throughout the city on Tuesday.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza warThe leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.