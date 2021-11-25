5 deaths, 183 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday

Manitoba has crossed a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province reported five new deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll past the 1,300 mark. Since March 2020, 1,304 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported.

The deaths on Thursday include:

A woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region linked to an outbreak at Benito Personal Care Home and linked to an unspecified variant of concern;

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region;

A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre and Russell Personal Care Home, and linked to an unspecified variant of concern;

A man in his 90s from Winnipeg linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home; and

A woman in her 100s from Winnipeg linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

Manitoba also gave more information on the seven deaths reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, which included:

A woman in her 50s from Interlake-Eastern health region on Tuesday;

A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region linked to an unspecified variant of concern on Tuesday;

A female in her 70s from Southern Health linked to an unspecified variant of concern on Tuesday;

A man in his 50s from Southern Health on Tuesday;

A man in his 60s from Southern Health linked to an unspecified variant of concern on Wednesday;

A woman in her 70s from Winnipeg linked to the unspecified variant of concern on Wednesday; and

A woman in her 80s from Southern Health linked to an outbreak at Third Crossing Manor on Wednesday.

Manitoba also added 183 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Of the cases, 115 were in people not vaccinated, four were in people with one vaccine dose, and 64 were in fully vaccinated people.

The new cases include:

60 in the Southern Health region (46 not fully vaccinated);

44 in the Prairie Mountain Health Region (33 not fully vaccinated);

38 in Winnipeg (18 not fully vaccinated);

34 in the Northern Health Region (18 not fully vaccinated); and

Seven in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region (four not fully vaccinated).

There are 136 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 86 have active cases of COVID-19. There are 24 patients in the ICU dealing with COVID-19. Of those, 17 have active cases.

The province said 44 of the active hospitalizations are in people who aren’t vaccinated, while 39 people are fully vaccinated and three people are partially vaccinated.

Among ICU patients, 14 are not vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

Manitoba’s five-day test-positivity rate is 5.5 per cent, and it is 2.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

NEW OUTBREAKS REPORTED

Thursday’s COVID-19 bulletin also revealed new outbreaks at a hospital, in a personal care home, and in three new schools.

Seven Oaks General Hospital, 4 Unit 8–12 in Winnipeg reported an outbreak on Thursday, while in Winkler, an outbreak has been reported at Salem Home personal care home. Both facilities have moved to the critical (red) level on the pandemic response system.

In Winnipeg, 13 cases have been reported at Ralph Maybank School in a Grade 5/6 class, and a Grade 5 class at St. Alphonsus School was also reported as having an outbreak. Information about cases at St. Alphonsus was not immediately available.

J.R. Reid School in Brandon is reporting an outbreak of five cases in a Grade 4 class, according to the province. All three schools have moved to the restricted (orange) level on the pandemic response system, and the impacted classes have been moved to remote learning.

The province said the following outbreaks have been declared over: