5 drug poisonings, 1 death reported Tuesday night in Guelph
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
The Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy has issued a health alert after five drug poisonings, including one which resulted in death, were reported overnight Tuesday in Guelph. All involved fentanyl.
Substances circulating in the Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health area may be stronger than usual, the organization said in a tweet.
Red, bright green and yellow coloured fentanyl were reported.
If you or someone you know uses drugs, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health advises to carry naloxone, never use alone and start with smaller doses with any new purchase.February 23, 2022
-
Edmonton man arrested in Sherwood Park for fraud offences: RCMPRCMP have arrested a man who allegedly tried to buy a vehicle with fake identification in Sherwood Park.
-
Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port HardyA man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at seaA B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters unionThe carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aidAlberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
-
Want Paxlovid? B.C. website determines eligibility for antiviral treatmentsThe B.C. government has launched an online assessment tool that determines whether you're eligible for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.
-
IIO investigating after driver crashes while allegedly fleeing police in AbbotsfordB.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a driver who was allegedly fleeing police crashed his vehicle into another one in Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trailer detaches from transport truck on Kitchener 401 on-rampA Kitchener 401 on-ramp was closed for more than an hour Wednesday evening after a transport truck lost its trailer.
-
N.S. offers reward for information in the homicide of 25-year-old Joseph BealsJust over a year since 25-year-old Joseph Beals was shot and killed in Dartmouth, N.S., the province announced it is now offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.