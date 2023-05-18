5 events to check out in Vancouver over the May long weekend

The May long weekend is traditionally a busy time for travel—even though there’s plenty to do for those staying in town.

While there are several big ticket shows and celebrations to check out, a few events offer some more frugal fun.

MOVE YOUR BODY OUTDOORS

Online reservations have officially begun for two outdoor pools set to open in Vancouver this weekend—the ones at New Brighton Park and Second Beach.

While there will be a limited number of sessions available for drop-ins, the park board warns admission is not guaranteed.

A ticket costs $7.83, but those who want to swim for free can head to one of the eight beaches where lifeguards will return to duty this weekend.

English Bay, Jericho, Kitsilano, Locarno, Spanish Banks, Sunset, Second and Third beaches are the ones slated for supervision.

For those who prefer dry exercise, there will be a free outdoor boxing class on Saturday at 1001 Cotton Dr., starting at 10 a.m.

“In 50 minutes we will have an amazing full body workout, will get some of that stress out of the system and hopefully make some some friends after the class,” reads the event description on Facebook.

The group Vancouver Free Boxing Outdoors is listed as the organizer online.

SEE WHAT THE FUTURE MAY HAVE IN STORE

On both Friday and Saturday, the Roedde House Museum is hosting “a unique shopping experience” in Vancouver’s West End, featuring tarot, angel card and tea leaf readings.

The so-called Magic in the Moonlight Market is located at 1415 Barclay St. inside an historic 1893 Victorian house.

Entry costs $5 at the door, and shoppers are being invited from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, as well as between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Facebook event, the market will include vendors with antiques, art, jewelry, apothecary items and handmade goods.

Roedde House is accessible for wheelchair users, according to the organizers, who say staff can help guide shoppers to the appropriate entrance.

TRACK A LOCOMOTIVE’S HISTORY

This Sunday is the 136th anniversary of the first transcontinental passenger train arriving in Vancouver, and locomotive enthusiasts will be marking the milestone in Yaletown.

Starting at noon, Canadian Pacific Rail’s Engine 374 will be stationed outside 181 Roundhouse Mews and “all steamed up,” according to organizer George Game.

According to the event listing, the Little Mountain Brass Band will be performing, and free coffee and cake will be available.

“Come down and see the locomotive that joined a nation!” Game wrote on Facebook.

TOAST TO THE CITY’S LONGEST RUNNING QUEER EVENT

A decade-and-a-half after Vancouver’s first drag king competition debuted at the since-closed Lick nightclub, the team behind “Man Up” is hosting a weekend-long celebration for its 15th anniversary.

It’s being dubbed the “Man Up Multiverse,” a nod to the multitude of performers the event has showcased in a variety of locations.

Each show on Friday and Saturday will feature a different lineup, with eight artists set to take the stage at The Birdhouse at 44 West 4th Ave.

Tickets for the event, which is for people aged 19 and older, range from $12 to $26.

However, the organizers stress that no one will be turned away for lack of funds if they send an email in advance to manupdrag@gmail.com.

“As far as we know, we’re the longest running monthly queer show in the city,” organizers wrote online, adding that they have no plans on stopping the event anytime soon. “We are beyond honoured to have hosted so much premium talent, from across the city and beyond, for all these years, and to still have such loyal support from you, our queer fam… it’s enough to move us to sobs,” the post concludes.

SING SOME CLASSY KARAOKE

For the first time ever, the winery Fabrique St. George is hosting a live piano karaoke event, with the doors at 7 East 7th Ave. set to open at 7 p.m.

“Choose your song from a book of classics and modern hits, and take the spotlight as you are accompanied by a live pianist on our baby grand piano,” the event listing reads.

Eddie Lam, who used to host the same event at late Café Deux Soleil on Commercial Drive, is now taking his talents to Mount Pleasant.

Since space is limited, this is a ticketed, $5 event.