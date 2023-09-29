5 events to commemorate National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Vancouver

With Saturday being the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, this weekend is an opportunity to reflect on the history and legacy of Canada’s 130 residential schools –18 of which were in British Columbia. To commemorate the day, which is commonly referred to as Orange Shirt Day, check out one of these events happening in Vancouver.

GATHER WITH THE ALIVE SOCEITY

The Aboriginal Life in Vancouver Enhancement (ALIVE) Society is inviting the public to a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event at its headquarter at 312 Main St. from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Reconciliation is a crucial step in moving forward, and must be done in a profound and meaningful way, with the continuous involvement of all members of the community,” the online listing reads.

The Facebook event also promises a giveaway of “iPads, laptops, gift cards and lunch.”

Elder Klasom Satlt’xw Losah is set to speak at the event, which will include a performance by the drum group Hookshda.

JOIN NISGA’A TS’AMIKS VANCOUVER SOCIETY

If you live on the East Side, another gathering by an Indigenous society is happening Saturday at Trout Lake.

The Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society will be outside the community centre at 3360 Victoria Dr., on the gravel field, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The group’s website says everyone is welcome to attend and participate, including vendors who are “non-commercial in nature” and “support Indigenous health, services, advocacy, education and justice.”

Orange shirts will be available for purchase at the event.

MARCH AT UBC

An intergenerational march is being held at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus on Saturday to commemorate Orange Shirt Day.

The faculty of Applied Science and Land and Food Systems is leading the event, which organizers say is meant to be “educational and supportive to the Indigenous community on campus and beyond.”

Before the march, participants are invited to gather at the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, located at 1985 Learners' Walk, starting at 11:45 a.m.

Elder Doris Fox of the Musqueam Indian Band will lead an opening ceremony, which will be followed by a performance by the traditional Coast Salish song and dance group Tsatsu Stalqayu.

The march officially starts at 1 p.m. and will end at the Reconciliation Pole at the end of Main Mall, officially concluding at 3 p.m.

More details about the scheduled activities and all-day offerings, which includes a bannock maker, are available online.

TAKE AN INDIGENOUS DRAWING WORKSHOP

The Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting an Indigenous drawing workshop with artist Ungwa-Kasu Chris L. Wilson on Oct.1, with three different sessions available.

Each one runs 75 minutes long and starts at 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

Organizers say the workshops are suitable for anyone aged seven or older- though participants who are 12 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will cost $29 to adults who aren’t members of the art gallery, but it’s free for those who are, and anyone aged 18 and younger.

TEA AND DANCING AT TEMPLETON WELCOME GARDEN

The Hastings Community Association has extended an open invitation to mark Orange Shirt Day with tea, dancing and ice cream.

The free event is taking place at the Templeton Indigenous Welcome Garden at 700 Templeton Dr. from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and will also feature Indigenous speakers, drumming and Earth art.

“We welcome all to gather, remember and play with our precious loved ones,” reads a Facebook invitation.

Attendees are asked to bring their own cup for tea.