5 feel-good stories from Regina and area in 2021

Stories of friendship on the farm and family miracles took some attention during a year filled with often-difficult headlines.

HELLO FROM HALSEY

In January, a Saskatchewan couple woke up to a big surprise after a TikTok featuring their daughter, Bella, caught the attention of pop star Halsey.

Bella was born with cartilage-hair hypoplasia (CHH) – a genetic condition that may be the cause of a small stature. Her mother has been sharing Bella’s medical journey since she was born.

A few months later, Bella would receive a gift from the singer.

AAA GRADE

A set of cow triplets is rare enough, about one in 100,000. A second set of triplets the next week - on the same farm - is much less common. Even still, that was the situation on a family farm east of Shaunovon.

BOOST FROM BEAR

When a young hockey player from the Ochapowace First Nation was nearly forced to drop out of the Ethan Bear Hockey Camp over a lack of equipment, it was Bear himself who stepped in to help out.

UNLIKELY DUO

A piglet and a kitten both had a rough start in life before being brought into the same pen at a farmhouse about an hour outside Regina. From there, the two were an inseparable pair.

TWINS TIMES THREE

A Saskatchewan family welcomed its third set of twins in December, just in time for the holidays.

The director of maternal fetal medicine at the Regina General Hospital told CTV News he’s never witnessed three sets of naturally conceived twins consecutively in his career.