Police say five gang associates are under arrest after a gun was fired at RCMP officers during a police chase.

According to a news release, officers located an SUV that was reported to have driven through a fence west of Onion Lake Cree Nation on Jan. 1.

RCMP say as police were chasing the SUV someone inside stuck a gun out the window and fired at the officers.

The SUV stopped in front of the Onion Lake high school and two men ran.

Both were arrested by the pursuing officers along with three other people inside the SUV.

A search of the vehicle turned up two SKS rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, a sawed off .22 and ammunition, police say.

Police believe all five people inside the vehicle have gang ties and all five are facing charges.

The accused include: