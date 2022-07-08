5 homes damaged, 1 destroyed after tornado near Sundre, Alta.
Alberta RCMP say several home in the vicinity of Sundre, Alta. were severely damaged in a storm on Thursday.
Officials say that another home was completely levelled in the confirmed tornado.
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning about a severe thunderstorm near the community at about 3 p.m.
The agency said the storm did produce a tornado, which touched down south of Sundre and north of Bergen, a community in Mountain View County.
RCMP say the area affected by the storm was from Township Road 320 between Range Road 44 and 45.
Officials say five homes were damaged, including one that was "levelled" by the tornado.
Mounties say one resident suffered a minor cut when they attempted to go back inside their damaged home and debris fell onto them.
Several roads in the area were also temporarily closed because of fallen trees and debris, but RCMP says they have since been reopened.
