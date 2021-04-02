5 in hospital after 3 car collision near Beaumont

A late morning crash Friday south of Beaumont sent five people to hospital.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision along Highway 814 near Township Road 502.

It occurred near the entrance to an auto body shop in the area.

A car was visible in the ditch while a truck was turned on its side.

Fire crews and three ambulances were called to the scene.

None of the victims’ injuries appeared to be life threatening, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.

RCMP say the crash remains under investigation.