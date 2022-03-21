5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton

A crash involving an SUV and semi-trailer in southeast Edmonton Monday injured four youth and one adult, police said.

Around 11:55 a.m., police say a Dodge Journey was southbound on 76 Street from 51 Avenue when a large semi performed a U-turn at 76 Street and Millbourne Road.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries to police.

According to police, all five occupants inside the SUV were injured. One sustained life-threatening injuries, another had serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the other three occupants were assessed for non-life threatening injuries.

The speed of the Dodge Journey may have been a factor in the crash, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The intersection reopened around 7 p.m.