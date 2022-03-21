5 injured in 2-vehicle crash in southeast Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A crash involving an SUV and semi-trailer in southeast Edmonton Monday injured four youth and one adult, police said.
Around 11:55 a.m., police say a Dodge Journey was southbound on 76 Street from 51 Avenue when a large semi performed a U-turn at 76 Street and Millbourne Road.
The driver of the semi did not report any injuries to police.
According to police, all five occupants inside the SUV were injured. One sustained life-threatening injuries, another had serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the other three occupants were assessed for non-life threatening injuries.
The speed of the Dodge Journey may have been a factor in the crash, the Edmonton Police Service said.
The intersection reopened around 7 p.m.
-
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing from same Gloucester store twiceOttawa police are searching for a woman they say tried to steal from the same Gloucester store twice in less than a month.
-
Jamaicans shun Prince William and Duchess Kate visit, demand slavery reparationsDozens of well-known leaders in Jamaica including professors and politicians are demanding an apology and slavery reparations as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare for a trip to the former British colony.
-
Man dies after late-night shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.Homicide investigators descended on a quiet Abbotsford, B.C., neighourhood after a fatal shooting late Monday night.
-
London, Ont. woman wins $1M through Lotto Max Encore drawA London, Ont. woman is $1 million richer after winning the Feb. 1 Lotto Max Encore draw.
-
Support local shelters by dropping off menstrual products on 'Tampon Tuesday'Menstrual hygiene products will be collected in Barrie on 'Tampon Tuesday' to benefit the Barrie Women and Children's Shelter.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)Temperatures are set to go places they haven't gone in months in Edmonton.
-
'There were too many zeros': B.C. man who won $1M lotto thought his prize was $1,000A Vancouver man is $1 million richer thanks to a recent lotto win that turned out to be much larger than he originally thought.
-
Esquimalt residents without running water frustrated with lack of info about repairsThree children in Esquimalt, B.C., were wheeling totes full of water from a neighbouring condo building to their own home Monday morning. It was not how these three expected to begin their spring break.
-
Liberals, NDP agree to confidence deal seeing Trudeau government maintain power until 2025The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities, CTV News has learned.