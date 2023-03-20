5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash

Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening.

One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.

Around 7 p.m., a northbound pickup truck collided with a southbound minivan on Highway 750 eight kilometres south of Highway 88 in Northern Sunrise County.

The truck was being driven in the southbound lanes, RCMP believe from their initial investigation.

All four people inside the minivan were Whitefish Lake First Nation residents. Two women – 65 and 51 years old – as well as an 11-year-old boy in the van died in the crash, as did both occupants of the pick-up truck, a 36-year-old man and 30-year-old woman. They were from Loon Lake and Slave Lake, respectively.

Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor.

Classes at Atikameg School and the outreach school in the community were cancelled for the week.

Whitefish Lake First Nation is a four-hour drive north of Edmonton.