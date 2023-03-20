5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash
Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening.
One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.
Around 7 p.m., a northbound pickup truck collided with a southbound minivan on Highway 750 eight kilometres south of Highway 88 in Northern Sunrise County.
The truck was being driven in the southbound lanes, RCMP believe from their initial investigation.
All four people inside the minivan were Whitefish Lake First Nation residents. Two women – 65 and 51 years old – as well as an 11-year-old boy in the van died in the crash, as did both occupants of the pick-up truck, a 36-year-old man and 30-year-old woman. They were from Loon Lake and Slave Lake, respectively.
Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor.
Classes at Atikameg School and the outreach school in the community were cancelled for the week.
Whitefish Lake First Nation is a four-hour drive north of Edmonton.
-
Prince Albert’s tastiest fundraiser is back as restaurants compete to create best poutine in townSeven Prince Albert restaurants are competing to make the best poutine in the city and raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).
-
1 person injured in fight outside southeast Calgary Wal-MartOne person was injured after a fight involving a weapon outside a southeast Calgary department store.
-
New Brunswick budget has nurses looking for a reason to stayNew Brunswick's health-care budget got passing marks from some, but nurses give the province a failing grade.
-
The Holy Period of Ramadan marks a time of reflection for our Muslim communityThe Islamic faith community worldwide is entering Ramadan, a time of deep self-reflection and reverence for prayers. Prayerful worship started Wednesday, the eve of Ramadan.
-
'She does it all': Norquay woman gives back to community as latest ‘Hometown Hero’Reagan Foster said she fell in love with the small town hospitality, and she wanted to return that sense of community in the form of volunteering.
-
University Players end their season with Shakespeare’s Twelfth NightThe stage is set for another University Players production of a Shakespeare classic – this one will end the season. Essex Hall Theatre comes to life with a scheduled performance of Shakespeare's comedy "Twelfth Night".
-
96% of electric vehicle owners in Alberta would buy another one: AMA surveyFor many people looking to buy a new car, an electric option means extra considerations, like battery life or ability to charge and where. Despite these potential roadblocks, a new survey by the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) finds the vast majority of people in the province who own an electric vehicle (EV) are happy with their purchase.
-
Toronto woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleanerA Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
-
Barrie residents urged to secure vehicles with truck thieves back in actionPolice in Barrie say Ram pickup truck thieves are active in the community again after two were reported stolen overnight on Wednesday.