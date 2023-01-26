5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death
Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday.
Help could be on the way for Hillman MarshConservationist Wayne King had tears in his eyes Thursday when professional geo-scientist Pete Zuzek made him aware funding could be on the way to help resolve the erosion of Hillman Marsh.
Gulf of Saint Lawrence on pace for record lack of iceThe Gulf of Saint Lawrence and Northumberland Strait is coming up on a record year for a lack of sea ice.
Winnipeg's vacant building owners to foot firefighting billOwners of vacant buildings in Winnipeg will now have to foot the firefighting bill if there is a fire on their property.
Canada’s second infant safe surrender site coming to rural Manitoba fire hallA fire hall in a rural Manitoba community is set to become home to the country’s second safe surrender site for infants.
Progress being made in Eagle's Nest mine in Ring of FireIt was a packed house inside the Holiday Inn on Thursday as Ring of Fire Metals CEO Stephen Flewelling addressed the Sudbury crowd via Zoom.
Report shows Halifax's 2022 rental vacancy rate second lowest in CanadaA new report shows the rental market in Nova Scotia has been hit hard with increased demand and short supply.
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogsA chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Eastern Ontario towns not immune to vehicle thefts, OPP warnsThieves are targeting vehicles in rural areas and towns along major highway corridors, as car thefts continue their upward rise.