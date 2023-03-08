5 men charged after investigation into alleged B.C. gun-trafficking ring

Five men are facing charges after B.C.’s anti-gang unit shut down an alleged gun trafficking ring in Metro Vancouver, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said the arrests came after a three-month investigation during which more than a dozen guns were seized from locations across the region.

Police say it was their investigation into an alleged firearms trafficker that eventually led officers to others involved in the alleged sale of illegal firearms.

“Beginning in January 2023, CFSEU investigators were able to purchase several illegal handguns, rifles, prohibited magazines and ammunition,” said Insp. Joel Hussey, operations officer with CFSEU-BC at a news conference.

On Tuesday, search warrants were executed at residences and businesses in Langley, New Westminster, Burnaby, Coquitlam, North Vancouver and Maple Ridge.

That led to the seizure of a number of additional weapons including six handguns, a rifle, ammunition, body armour, and suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

Police say the firearms appear to have been sourced both domestically and internationally. They are working with authorities in the U.S. to follow-up on where the guns originated.

“Firearms are often used in multiple crimes and when they’re used in multiple crimes, firearms are also sold and brokered and they change hands a lot,” explained Hussey

“So that is very concerning, and firearms that end up in the hands of the wrong person can cause tremendous harm to communities,” he added.

Arman Anthony Giordano from Maple Ridge has been charged with 15 counts of

manufacturing or transferring a prohibited firearm, a restricted firearm or a non-restricted firearm, police says. Also charged are Brandon Vuong Nguyen, Ali Sabha Taghan, Derek Melville Johnston and Jerry Lino. Combined, those four men are facing 15 charges.

Police say additional charges are expected.