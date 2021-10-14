5 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Sask., 315 more cases

Saskatchewan reported five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, along with 315 new cases.

Three hundred thirty-five Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital – with 75 in intensive care.

Of the 335 patients, 251, 75 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The province has not yet reached the threshold for transferring patients to other health authorities, however, Saskatchewan is in talks with Ontario and Manitoba regarding the potential need to transfer patients out of the province in the future.

Saskatchewan reported 4,294 active cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 418 or 35 per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (12), Far North East (20), North West (60), North Central (25), North East (12), Saskatoon (72), Central West (two), Central East (26), Regina (29), South West (five), South Central (eight) and South East (28) zones and 16 new cases have pending residence details.

The province reported 417 new recoveries.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 2,881 more COVID-19 tests, and 3,467 more doses of vaccines.

There are 759,582 people in the province who are fully vaccinated – a 1,816 increase from Tuesday.