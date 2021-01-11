Five more schools on Vancouver Island have reported potential COVID-19 exposures this week.

Duncan Christian School, Quamichan School and Cowichan Secondary posted letters on their Facebook pages Sunday night warning that a school member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The letters say Island Health has completed contact tracing to identify other school members who need to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

The date of the potential Quamichan School exposure was Jan. 5, while exposures at Cowichan Secondary School may have occurred on Jan. 5, 6 and 7. Exposures at Duncan Christian School may have occurred on Jan. 6, 7 and 8, according to Island Health.

Meanwhile, St. Michaels University (Junior School) in Victoria has reported possible exposures on Jan. 5 and 6.

Navigate NIDES in Courtenay says potential exposures occurred at its Smith Road campus on Jan 4, 5, and 6.

Last week, Island Health warned of a potential exposure at Chemainus Secondary School on Jan. 4.

The health authority says families with children who attend schools with potential exposures do not need to take any additional actions unless they are contacted by public health staff directly.