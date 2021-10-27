5 new COVID-19-related deaths in Sask., 223 more cases
Saskatchewan reported five more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, with 223 new cases.
More than one quarter, 27.8 per cent, of new cases are 11-years-old or younger.
Active cases in the province sit at 2,440, following 316 additional recoveries.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 235 – 19.5 per 100,000 residents.
There are 271 Saskatchewan residents in the hospital with COVID-19, including 57 in intensive care.
Of the 271 patients, 194, 71.6 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
Four more patients have been transferred to Ontario. To date, 16 Saskatchewan residents have been transferred to Ontario for care.
New cases are located in the Far North West (15), Far North East (nine), North West (18), North Central (18), North East (three), Saskatoon (54), Central West (one), Central East (23), Regina (35), South West (three), South Central (five), and South East (24) zones and fifteen (15) new cases have pending residence details.
Saskatchewan health-care workers administered 2,608 more COVID-19 tests and delivered 2,985 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 785,377 residents in Saskatchewan who are fully vaccinated – with an increase of 2,033.
