5 new record highs set in southern Alberta amid sizzling hot weather
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Five communities in southern Alberta set new weather records on Monday amid the blistering heat.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says there is potential for temperature records to be broken each day this week, though cooler weather is expected on Friday.
Of the places that broke records on Monday, Taber had the hottest daytime high with 36 C.
The following areas set a new daytime high record on Aug. 14, according to ECCC:
Banff
- New record of 31.1 C
- Old record of 30.5 C set in 1994
- Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Cardston
- New record of 35.6 C
- Old record of 35.5 C set in 1994
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Milk River
- New record of 35.4 C
- Old record of 34.8 C set in 2021
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Pincher Creek
- New record of 35.3 C
- Old record of 32.5 C set in 2003
- Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Taber
- New record of 36.6 C
- Old record of 36 C set in 1994
- Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Heat warnings are in place for much of southern Alberta including Lethbridge and Calgary.
-
Former Barrie dentist found guilty of disgraceful, unprofessional, unethical conductDr. Adam Chapnick was stripped of his licence for at least five years by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons, who found the Barrie dentist guilty of disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional and unethical conduct in late April.
-
Metro asks Ministry of Labour for help as grocery chain worker strike nears third weekMetro is asking the Ministry of Labour to get involved as the strike of thousands of grocery workers at almost 30 stores in the Toronto area nears a third week.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacueesThe City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
-
Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation ordersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
-
4,800 properties on evacuation alert as wildfire grows outside West Kelowna, B.C.Thousands of people living in and around West Kelowna, B.C., were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday night due to the McDougall Creek wildfire raging outside the community.
-
'Not bad bears': Churchill seeing increase in polar bear sightingsPolar bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba this year.
-
-
-
Two new cases of mpox in OttawaOttawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.