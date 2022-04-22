5 notable things from Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard

Testimony continues in Johnny Depp's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, drawing in media attention and speculation about what happened during their brief, but tumultuous marriage.

Depp filed a US$50 million lawsuit against Heard, alleging the actress libelled him when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

In the article, Heard never mentioned Depp by name, but the actor’s lawyers allege it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made in 2016. Depp denies that he ever abused Heard.

Heard's lawyers, who have filed their own countersuit against Depp, said nothing in the article libels him. They said the abuse allegations are true, and that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Here are five notable things that have come from the evidence and testimony presented at trial so far.

DEPP'S TEXTS TO FAMOUS FRIENDS ENTERED INTO EVIDENCE

Heard's lawyers have entered text messages sent from Depp to some of his famous friends as evidence of his alleged volatile behaviour and substance use.

"I, of course, pounded and displayed ugly colours to Amber on a recent journey," Depp said in a text message to friend and "WandaVision" actor Paul Bettany, in July 2013, which was shown to jurors. "I am an insane person and not so fair headed after too much of the drink."

Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn also asked Depp about another text exchange later that year between Depp and Bettany in which Depp wrote: "Let's burn Amber!!!"

In another message to Bettany, Depp wrote: "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will (expletive) her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead."

Also entered into evidence was a text message sent to musician and author Patti Smith in which he recounted fighting with Heard, getting drunk and being "so disappointed in myself."

Texts to musician Marilyn Manson, who is currently embroiled in his own abuse allegations, were also entered into evidence, in which Depp texted Manson about his use of "the pill and the plant stuff."

And exchanges between the couple were also presented to jury, including one message following an alleged fight on a private plane in which Depp wrote: "Once again I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course, I am sorry. I really don't know why, or what happened. But I will never do it again. My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me. I must get better. And I will. For us both. Starting today. I love you. Again, I am so sorry. So sorry."

Depp apologized to the jury for the language he used in the texts, adding that "in the heat of the pain I was feeling, I went to dark places."

Depp also said that his long friendship and collaborations with the late journalist Hunter S. Thompson affected the way he speaks and writes, and that he sought to emulate a style that often incorporated brash language and embellishing thoughts.

Bettany is expected to be called to the stand later in the trial, as well as actor James Franco – who has also faced allegations of misconduct – and Heard's ex-boyfriend, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

DEPP ALLEGES HE LOST PART OF FINGER IN A FIGHT

In his testimony, Depp discussed an allegedly violent argument that occurred between him and Heard in 2015 -- shortly after they were married -- in Australia that resulted in the tip of his middle finger being cut off.

He alleged Heard was irate that Depp's lawyers had asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement, and that she threw two vodka bottles at him, the second of which exploded where he had placed his hand on a basement bar, severing the finger to the point where bone was exposed.

"I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I've ever been," he said.

Depp testified he began to write on the walls in his own blood to recount lies in which he had caught Heard.

At the time, Depp told hospital doctors he had injured himself, and contemporaneous text messages introduced as evidence refer to Depp injuring himself. Depp testified this week he lied about the cause of the injury to protect Heard.

Heard's lawyers have denied this claim, adding the laws of physics don't support Depp's story and that they will introduce evidence to prove that.

COUPLE ARGUED OVER DEPP'S 'WINO FOREVER' TATTOO

Heard alleged the first time she was assaulted was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had -- one that used to say "Winona Forever" when he was dating the actress Winona Ryder, which he altered after they broke up.

"I took off the last two letters and had it say 'Wino forever,'" Depp testified, adding, "I thought through pain comes humour."

Depp told the court Heard would make fun of some of his tattoos, which he equated to keeping a journal of his life. But he denied that the assault in 2013 ever took place.

"It didn't happen," Depp said of the alleged assault. "Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me."

He said that Heard wanted him to get a tattoo of her own name, which he eventually did.

"And ironically it wasn't long after that that everything started going sideways," Depp testified.

BOTH FACE ALLEGATIONS OF ABUSE FROM OTHERS

Both actors are also facing allegations of misconduct from people outside of the marriage, according to testimony and court records.

A former personal assistant to Heard said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of Depp -- but she said Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

Kate James alleged in a video deposition played before the court that during her tenure as Heard's assistant, the 'Aquaman' actress descended into screaming fits of blind rage, sent incoherent text messages at 4 a.m. and was often drunk and was high on illegal drugs.

James, who worked for Heard from 2012 to 2015, said she was paid "very poorly." She said she was hired with an initial salary of US$25 an hour and that her duties ranged from picking up Heard's dry cleaning to talking with the actress's Hollywood agents.

Some of the deposition focused on a text message that Depp had sent to James after he and Heard split up.

Depp's text to James read: "Come over for a spot of purple and we'll fix her flabby ass nice and good."

A lawyer asked if "spot of purple" meant wine and whether "her" meant Heard. James said she didn't want to speculate on what Depp meant.

"This is the way he writes," James said in her deposition. "It's very random and you don't sort of question it. ... He writes in a very abstract way."

Depp is also facing a lawsuit filed by a member of a film crew who alleges he was assaulted by the actor in 2018.

Location manager Greg "Rocky" Brooks said Depp punched him on the Los Angeles set of a movie about the killing of the Notorious B.I.G.

In the lawsuit, Brooks alleged Depp smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated as he shouted obscenities, and then "angrily and forcefully" punched Brooks twice in the rib cage.

Depp then yelled, "I will give you one hundred thousand dollars to punch me in the face right now!" at Brooks when he showed little reaction, according to the lawsuit, before the actor's bodyguards pulled him away.

Brooks claims he was fired from the production when he refused to promise not to sue over the incident.

COUPLE'S THERAPIST SAYS THERE WAS 'MUTUAL ABUSE'

The jury was also shown a video deposition of Laurel Anderson, a couple's therapist who worked with Heard and Depp in 2015, when they were ages 29 and 52, respectively.

As a couple, they were engaged in "mutual abuse," she testified.

Heard would also rather be in a fight with Depp than see him leave, and "would strike him to keep him there," Anderson said.

Anderson said Depp told her that Heard "gave as good as she got." She also said that in at least one session in which she saw Heard alone, the actress told her that Depp hit her. She said Heard showed her bruises, both in photos and in person.

The therapist also testified that both Depp and Heard suffered abuse while growing up. Depp testified that abuse at the hands of his mother was "constant" during his childhood.

Anderson testified that Heard's father beat her, adding, "It was a point of pride to her if she felt disrespected to initiate a fight."

With files from The Associated Press, CNN.