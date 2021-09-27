5 overdoses prompt drug trafficking investigation south of Edmonton; 4 arrested
RCMP have charged four people in Wetaskiwin following a drug-trafficking investigation.
Police said the search was initiated following five drug overdoses in Wetaskiwin within a week, including one death from a suspected overdose.
A search of a residence in the Wildrose Trailer Park yielded 77 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of suspected fentanyl and drug trafficking paraphernalia, according to police.
Four individuals now face a number of charges.
Brian Michael Dupe, 62, from Wetaskiwin is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
- Breach of probation
Kile Andrew Bailey, 36, from Edmonton has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
Colin Simeon Potts, 29, from Maskwacis is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
Kristen Dawn Morin, 28, from Maskwacis is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
- Obstruct police officer
Dupe and Bailey are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Sept. 28 and Potts and Morin will appear in Wetaskiwin court on Sept. 30.