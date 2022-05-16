5 people arrested and 6 guns seized in North Preston, N.S., police raid: RCMP
Five people are facing multiple weapons charges following an early morning police raid in North Preston, N.S.
RCMP say its Emergency Response Team along with Halifax police executed a search warrant at a house on Cain Street around 5 a.m. Monday, as part of an investigation into prohibited firearms possession.
At the house, officers arrested five people from North Preston in relation to the search warrant: four men ages 24, 25, 27, and 60, and a 56-year-old woman.
Police say during the search they seized ammunition, a holster, body armour, two over capacity magazines, three handguns and three long guns; adding some of the firearms seized were loaded and none were legally stored.
The five people are facing charges of:
- careless use of a firearm (two counts)
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm while knowing it's possession is unauthorized
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence
- tampering with serial number on firearm
The 25-year-old man is facing additional charges of:
- failure to comply with conditions of a release order
- possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order
The 60-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were later released at the scene. Police say the other three men were held in custody and were set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday at 1:30 p.m.