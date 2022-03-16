5 people charged in string of trailer thefts in Southern Manitoba: RCMP

Five people are facing charges following a string of trailer thefts in southern Manitoba.

Manitoba RCMP said the thefts happened between March 2020 and September 2021, in Steinbach, the RM of Springfield, the RM of West St. Paul, and the RM of Rosser and Stonewall.

"The suspects would sell the stolen trailers using popular online buy and sell sites," Mounties said in a news release.

The investigation has led to 12 stolen trailers being recovered.

Five men have been charged—42-year-old Sukhraj Brar, 18-year-old Love Deep Brar, 30-year-old Gupinder Singh, 35-year-old Jatinder Sandhu, and 25-year-old Bhalbhinder Gill.

The men are facing multiple charges including theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and fraud. The charges have not been proven in court.

The men were released from custody and are set to appear in court on March 23, 2022.