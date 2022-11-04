2 people sent to hospital following rollover crash on Elgin Road

OPP have laid charges following a rollover crash Friday morning.

A 23-year-old woman from London has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

According to police, two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Middlesex OPP, along with fire crews and EMS responded to the single-vehicle collision around 8 a.m. on Elgin Road.

Elgin Road was closed between Mossley Drive and Crampton Drive for the investigation and has since been re-opened.