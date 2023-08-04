5 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end

Five people have been transported to hospital, including three children, following a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Prince of Wales Drive, between Amberwood Crescent and Fallowfield Road, shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Ottawa paramedics say three children and two adults were transported to area hospitals in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ottawa police are investigating.

Prince of Wales Drive was closed between Amberwood Crescent and Fallowfield Road while police investigated.