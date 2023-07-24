5 people taken to hospital with minor injuries after light rail train in Toronto separates, derails

Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the rear car they were travelling in separated from the rest of a Line 3 Scarborough RT train and derailed on Monday night.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said paramedics transported five commuters to hospital with minor injuries after the southbound train came off the tracks near Kennedy and Ellesmere Roads at around 7 p.m.

“When the train came off the tracks, they were obviously tossed and jostled, and you know some bangs and bumps and bruises and most likely some trepidation and anxiety,” Jessop said at an update at the scene.

Approximately 45 people were on the train when the derailment occurred. Many of those people then had to walk down the tracks to Ellesmere Station after the rear car was separated.

In a statement issued on Monday night, TTC CEO Rick Leary said that he has ordered “an immediate review of this incident, using outside help and expertise as necessary.”

Leary said that buses would also be running in place of trains along the line for the time being.

“I know this will be an inconvenience to our customers, but it's the right thing to do,” he said. “I apologize to all those impacted by the incident.”

The Scarborough RT has exceeded its lifespan by nearly a decade and is currently set to be decommissioned entirely in mid-November.

At this point the cause of the incident is not clear, though the city councillor for the area told reporters at the scene that questions should be asked about the safety of the trains.

“I think we have to ask ourselves, is the system safe? Obviously at this point, the answer is no,” Michael Thompson said.

Ellesmere Station is closed and approximately 20 shuttle buses are running between Kennedy and McCowan Stations while service is suspended, the TTC says.