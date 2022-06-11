iHeartRadio

$5 per gallon gas is here: AAA says U.S. average hits new high

The U.S. average price for a gallon of gasoline has hit $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was a fraction of a penny over $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.
