5 pet-friendly patios in Saskatoon

While Saskatoon has many great spots to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat outdoors, the list gets shorter if you're in the mood to bring your four-legged friend along.

However, you do have some options. Here are five pet-friendly patios you and your friend can enjoy together.

On any given day, this Broadway Avenue patio sees dogs sitting at the feet of their owners enjoying dinner or drinks. A water bowl is even brought out to keep your companion hydrated and happy.

With an enclosed patio and backyard vibe, Leo’s welcomes your pet through the Very Important Pet side gate at the Rosewood location. Staff are quick to offer your pet a treat just for showing up.

They love dogs as much as they love gin, according to their Instagram page. They encourage owners to bring their pets and say it “makes their day” to have dogs, cats and all pets stop by. All must be on a leash, of course.

This Riversdale patio sits at the iconic rounded corner building at the intersection of Idylwyld and 20th Street. Management encourages customers to let their pets tag along for this experience.

Tucked away on Seventh Avenue in City Park, this front patio is a popular spot for locals walking to the café with their pets or visitors who arrive by vehicle. The patio, covered by towering trees, provides a nice, shaded spot for pets to sit and watch passersby.