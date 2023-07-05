5 places in B.C. experienced hottest July 4 on record this year
In the 109 years that temperature records have been kept in Victoria, there has never been a July 4 as hot as Tuesday.
B.C.’s capital has weather records dating back to 1914. This July 4, Victoria experienced a high of 29.6 C, surpassing the previous record set in 1972 by 0.2 degrees.
Another 1972 record was broken in the Hope area, where the temperature climbed to 33.4 C on Tuesday, compared to its previous high of 32.8 C.
White Rock’s temperature hit 30.3 C on Tuesday, 1.4 degrees hotter than the last high reached in 1975.
Two areas broke records set in 2015.
Temperatures in Squamish reached 32.5 C—just 0.2 degrees hotter than the previous record.
In Gibsons, the temperature reached 28.2 C, whereas the last record high was 27.3 C.
In its summary, Environment Canada notes that the temperature records says have been derived "from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."
