5 residents at Nanaimo independent living home test positive for COVID-19; outbreak declared

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at an independent living facility in Nanaimo after five residents there tested positive for the coronavirus.

The outbreak is at Longlake Chateau, and the residents who tested positive are currently self-isolating in their homes, Island Health said in a news release Thursday night.

The health authority said it is working with leadership and staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Visitors and admissions to the facility have been restricted and enhanced cleaning and infection control measures have been put in place, Island Health said, adding that all staff and residents will be tested for COVID-19 as part of the health authority's response.

The outbreak at Longlake Chateau is the first on Vancouver Island since March 9, when the outbreak at Glacerview Lodge long-term care home in Courtenay was declared over.