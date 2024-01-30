5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Officials say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes, just north of the interchange to Highway 93.
As of 10:30 a.m., police reopened one lane of traffic on Highway 1 but said travel in the area was still dangerous.
There is no information on any injuries at this time.
