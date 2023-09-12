5 St. Albert schools affected by overnight power outage

An overnight power outage that affected at least five St. Albert schools was resolved Tuesday morning, Fortis Alberta said.

In an email to families at 7:45 a.m., St. Albert Public Schools said the power outage affected Sir Alexander Mackenzie, Leo Nickerson, Kinosayo, Lorne Akins and Outreach schools, and the division's office.

"Please do not send your children to school or out to the bus stop until you hear more from us. If your child is already on a bus, they will be taken to school where staff will care for them," the email read.

Just before 8:15 a.m., Fortis Alberta told CTV News the power outage had been resolved.

It began at 3:27 a.m. and impacted more than 4,200 customers.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

It's unclear if students are allowed to go to the five schools yet.

More details to come...