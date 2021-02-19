Officials in Brant County say five people have died from suspected overdoses in the past week.

That includes two deaths since Monday.

The deaths are all under investigation by Brantford police.

Emergency crews have responded to a total of 14 opioid overdoses since Feb. 1, including five deaths.

Officials say there was an average of 14.5 overdoses per month last year.

Police say drugs like fentanyl and carfentanil are circulating in the community.

Officials say people shouldn't use alone, and are encouraged to carry naloxone.