5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHS
Five people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
Firefighters arrived at the Erindale apartment building on 95 Avenue and 182 Street at 8:10 p.m.
The four-storey building was evacuated, and an ETS bus was brought in for displaced residents.
Alberta Health Services said five people were transported to hospital, one person was in critical condition, the other four were in stable condition.
Residents said the unit where the fire started was occupied by people who had just moved into the building.
"The whole deck was full of cardboard boxes, but it looked like it started inside the unit so I don't think the boxes on the deck played any bearing on that," said resident Ed Lorenz.
"We don't know where they are or what happened, all I heard was the alarm go off and the smoke started filling up the third wing hallway," said resident Rob Piggott.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services declared the fire out at 9:40 p.m.
