5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS

Five people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived at the Erindale apartment building on 95 Avenue and 182 Street at 8:10 p.m.

The four-storey building was evacuated, and an ETS bus was brought in for 14 displaced residents.

According to an Alberta Health Services spokesperson, EMS tended to two people at the scene and took five others to hospital:

Two men in their 30s were said to be in life-threatening and potentially life-threatening condition.

A woman in her 60s was in serious condition but stable.

A woman in her 30s was also considered to be in serious condition, but it wasn't life threatening.

A man in his 50s also sustained non life-threatening injuries.

One of the people hospitalized was a firefighter, the fire captain on scene Thursday morning confirmed. However, he said the firefighter was hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Residents said the unit where the fire started was occupied by people who had just moved into the building.

"The whole deck was full of cardboard boxes, but it looked like it started inside the unit so I don't think the boxes on the deck played any bearing on that," said resident Ed Lorenz.

"We don't know where they are or what happened, all I heard was the alarm go off and the smoke started filling up the third wing hallway," said resident Rob Piggott.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services declared the fire out at 9:40 p.m., however, crews were still on scene the next morning. Overnight, the scene began to smoke again and a loud bang was reported, which officials believed was an elevator crashing to the ground.

Significant structural damage was caused by the fire: the roof partially collapsed, and the top three floors of the building were gutted.