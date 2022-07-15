5 things to know for Friday, July 15, 2022

The federal government has announced the return of mandatory random COVID-19 testing at some airports; a man who was acquitted of being involved in the deadly bombing of an Air India flight in 1985 has been shot and killed in B.C., and children as young as six months old will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Canada. Here’s what you need to know today.

1. Travel tests: After pausing the program for a month, the federal government has announced that they will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing at four airports for fully vaccinated travellers arriving to the country.

2. Ripudaman Singh Malik: A man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing case — in which 329 people died — was shot and killed in Surrey, B.C. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

3. Ivana Trump: The businessperson and ex-wife of former U.S. president Donald Trump died in her home on Thursday. She was 73.

4. Interest rate hike: An economist says the Bank of Canada’s one per cent rate increase on Wednesday will likely have a considerable impact "on a lot of people’s borrowing costs.”

5. Vaccine approved: Children between the ages of six months and five years will, for the first time in Canada, be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as Moderna’s Spikevax was approved for this population by Health Canada on Thursday.

One more thing…

Missing baggage: If your luggage has gone missing while travelling by air, an expert says there are things you can do to obtain a reimbursement.