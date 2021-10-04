5 things to know for Monday, October 4, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 80.93 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.
1. Pandora Papers: Hundreds of world leaders, billionaires and celebrities have been hiding their investments in luxury property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files from around the world.
2. Private apology: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the community.
3. Green Party problems: Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says Annamie Paul is hurting the Green Party by remaining in control of its communications.
4. Bargaining chip: The wife of a Canadian Uyghur advocate who has been in a Chinese prison for 15 years says the federal government should use the use 2022 Beijing Olympics as a bargaining chip to bring her husband home.
5. Toxic work environment: Job hunting has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still ways to determine if a company is the right fit, workplace author Melanie Pound says.
One more thing…
Helping to heal: The Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs took a stand in a visit to London, Ont. this weekend, where they spread the message that hate has no home.