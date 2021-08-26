5 things to know for Thursday, August 26, 2021

Canada has now fully vaccinated 74.75 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Kabul evacuations: With the Canadian military wrapping up its mission at the Kabul airport and the last Canadian flight expected to leave on Thursday, the lifeline for thousands of Afghans with connections to Canada is slipping away.

2. Monsef comments: Canada’s minister of women and gender equality says her mention of the Taliban as “our brothers” during a press conference Wednesday is a “cultural reference,” after receiving criticism for her choice of language.

3. Preventing lockdowns: Canadians need to use all public health tools available, including masking, physical distance and testing, to avoid lockdowns and protect the unvaccinated as a fourth wave of COVID-19 grips the country, infectious disease experts say.

4. Pandemic briefings: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says that the Public Health Agency of Canada can choose how it updates Canadians on the state of COVID-19 during the federal campaign, amid questions over the absence of pandemic briefings since the election was called.

5. Truth Tracker: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s position on privatized health care was in the spotlight after Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland’s video tweet was labelled ”manipulated media” on Twitter. But where does he actually stand on the issue?

One more thing…

Reusable cups: After more than a year of not allowing customers to use reusable mugs in their stores due to COVID-19 fears, Starbucks says they will accept them once more.