Canada has administered nearly 761,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 130,400 second doses. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. GG report: Dozens of staffers in the Governor General’s office allege screaming, demeaning comments and public humiliation, according to a report obtained by CTV News that led to Julie Payette’s resignation.

2. Let's talk: When Karandeep Gill was 15, she started having panic attacks, something she had never heard discussed in her Punjabi community in Brampton, Ont. Now, she works to spread mental health awareness to the South Asian community in order to help others.

3. Queue jumping: Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has a simple message for anyone thinking of following the lead of the Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote community in Yukon to jump the COVID-19 vaccination queue: Don't.

4. Vulnerable groups: Some Canadians in high-risk groups feel left behind in the country's mass COVID-19 immunization campaign as vaccination shipments slow down and more instances of healthy, lower-risk individuals 'queue-jumping' come to light.

5. Sleep tight: According to a report from Orkin Canada, bed bug sightings dropped by 20 per cent in 2020, marking the first decline in the five-year history of its annual report.

One more thing…

Media use: With screen time increasing for children during the pandemic, experts say parents should be more concerned with the purpose of children using screens than for how long.