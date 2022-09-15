5 things to know for Thursday, September 15, 2022

Meteorologists give their fall forecasts, there are questions about the Queen's multimillion-dollar estate, and a man who was once one of the world's biggest R&B stars is convicted.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Fall forecast: It might not feel like it for Canadians who have enjoyed extended summer weather throughout September, but fall is coming – sort of.

2. Queen's estate: It's unclear who will receive the Queen's private assets, including her stock portfolio and other investments.

3. Guilty verdict: A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a month-long trial in his hometown, delivering another legal blow to a singer who was once one of the world's biggest R&B stars.

4. End 'in sight?': The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.

5. Mapping the Commonwealth: As King Charles III takes on his new role on the throne, he is also now the head of the Commonwealth, overseeing the association of 56 nations spanning several continents and oceans.

One more thing…

The Stone of Destiny: What is it, and what does it have to do with King Charles III's coronation?