5 things to know for Thursday, September 22, 2022

The federal government is set to announce a review of the Cannabis Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalation in the Ukraine war, and Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of blunt force trauma. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Failing and flailing': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin over what he describes as a panic-stricken escalation of a collapsing war in Ukraine.

2. No 'blunt force trauma': Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of "blunt force trauma."

3. Cannabis Act: Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.

4. 'Crypto King': A 23-year-old self-described "Crypto King" from Whitby, Ont., allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors, but only about $2 million of his assets have been recouped, documents show.

5. Toxic chemicals: A new study reports toxic chemicals were found in school uniforms across North America.

One more thing…

Stranger Things: For US$300,000, you could buy the Byers family home featured in the hit Netflix series.