5 things to know for Thursday, September 29, 2022
Hurricane Ian hits the Florida Gulf Coast, 'Diagolon' leader Jeremy MacKenzie is arrested, and 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio is dead at 59. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Hurricane Ian: Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast.
2. Russian pipelines: A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish news agency said Thursday.
3. 'Diagolon' leader arrested: Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group "Diagolon," was arrested in Nova Scotia on charges related to an allegation of assault in Saskatchewan from last year.
4. Vaccine policy: Nearly a year after a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy was implemented for the Canadian Armed Forces, 299 members have been kicked out of the military because they refused to get vaccinated.
5. Coolio: Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59.
One more thing…
Monster mash: An Ontario boy with terminal cancer wanted to see monsters, and 1,000 strangers made it happen.
