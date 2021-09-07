5 things to know for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Canada has recorded 1,516,094 cases of COVID-19. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine debate: As the election campaign heads into a week with two official debates, vaccines have re-emerged as a wedge issue for the federal party leaders.

2. Campaign trail: Justin Trudeau said his pandemic recovery policies won't be shaped by the demands of what he called "anti-vaxxer mobs" that have dogged his campaign events in recent weeks, including some who threw debris at the Liberal leader on Monday.

3. Mail-in ballots: Elections Canada expected a wave of Canadians requesting mail-in ballots for the Sept. 20 federal election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but so far, it’s been more akin to a ripple.

4. Travel restrictions: The federal government is easing international travel restrictions this week, with fully vaccinated foreign nationals allowed to enter Canada for non-essential purposes, such as tourism, starting today.

5. Delta variant: A new study suggests the Delta variant is less affected by neutralizing antibodies produced by prior infection with COVID-19 or produced by vaccines.

One more thing…

Stormy and soggy: It's going to be a wet and stormy winter in Canada, according to weather predictions from two almanacs.