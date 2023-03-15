5 things to know for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

A woman is charged with defrauding and harassing Ontario doulas, 17 wild horses are shot dead in British Columbia, and a look at the risk of a bank failure in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Much bigger than people realize': A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.

2. Horses shot dead: Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a "disheartening act."

3. Canadian banks: While the risk of a bank failure in Canada isn't zero, many of the circumstances that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank don't apply in the Canadian banking sector.

4. Celine Dion effect: The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since the Canadian singer announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.

5. Diplomatic protest: When a Russian fighter jet collided with a large U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, it was a rare but serious incident that raised concerns about the possibility Russia could recover sensitive technology. Here's what's known – and what isn't – about the crash.

One more thing…

COVID-19: Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims.